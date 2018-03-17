Oyo State Government has deployed 8,351 individuals to serve as house-to-house facilitators, town announcers and social mobilisers for the on-going 2018 measles immunisation across the state from March 15 to 27.

Azeez Adeduntan, the Commissioner for Health, disclosed this on Thursday in Ibadan during the flag-off of the 2018 measles vaccination campaign at Ibadan North Local Government area.

Adeduntan said the present administration in the state was committed to ensuring that children between the ages of nine months and five years do not die prematurely, as this propelled the state government to engage mobilisers for the 2018 measles vaccination campaign to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

The commissioner explained that “measles is a very creeping disease which causes pneumonia, rashes, redness of eyes and lips, rough skin, catarrh and loss of appetite for children,” stressing the importance of mothers and care-givers to get the children immunised.

He stated that the campaign, which runs from March 15 to 27 across the state, would be in two phases.

Adeduntan allayed the fears of mothers over the rumour that measles vaccine and immunisation kill as well as affect the mental attitude of the underage children, maintaining that “immunisation is very important for the well-being of the children” with no side effect.

He enjoined mothers and guardians in the state to cooperate with health officials to immunise the children in all primary healthcare centres and other designated centres assigned for measles immunisation within the state to ensure that no child is left behind during the exercise.

In his remarks, Waheed Abass, the executive secretary, Primary Health Care Board, said the board had deployed more than 8,000 individuals to serve as facilitators, town announcers and social mobilisers towards the campaign to cover every nook and cranny of the state, stressing that the issue of security would be taken care of during the exercise, to ensure that children have free access to the measles vaccine.

He, however, appealed to mothers and care-givers to avail themselves the opportunity of this measles vaccination campaign to get every eligible child from nine to 59 months participate in the immunisation.