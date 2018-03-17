Dr. John Omoyakhi, Associate Professor, Department of Animal Science, University of Benin, has advised the government to assist herdsmen to stop their nomadic way of life.

Omoyakhi gave the advice in Benin on Friday, when he presented a paper on ” Technical Options for Responding to Open Cattle Grazing in Edo”.

He presented the paper at the maiden edition of the lecture series organised by the Gatekeepers, a non-partisan independent political action committee.

The government, he advised, should urgently assist and encourage the nomads to acquire formal education.

Aside providing protection to the herders and farmers, the government should adopt a holistic approach to solve the lingering problem of herders and farmers clashes.

He said that allowing cattle to roam the streets was an embarrassment to the Nation.

He also said that the “occasional accidents caused by cattle crossing highways were horrific’.

He noted that desertification and deforestation in the North and middle Belt had caused the nomads to migrate to the South.

The Chairman of the occasion, Justice Roland Amaize (Rtd), said government should do the needful, as the issue of herdsmen menace touches on the lives of every citizen.

He noted that before now herdsmen moved about without acrimony, adding that the situation had changed and their activities had become sickening.

He urged politicians to stop politicising the issue and to tackle the problem head on.