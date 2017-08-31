The police have announced the restriction of movement during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration across Borno State, citing fragile security situation as reason for the restriction.

“There will be restriction of vehicular movement on the day of eid prayers on 010102027. The restrictions though regretted, will include vehicular, human tricycles bicycle and animals except those on essential duties,” the police said in a statement by the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Victor Isuku.

The command advised Muslim faithful to pray at prayer grounds nearest to their homes and ensure that they go early enough for security screening. Residents were also urged to avoid rush when prayers are about to Commence so as not to compromise the security measures put in place.

“Parents who go to prayer ground with their children are advised to watch and take proper care of their children so to avert incidences of missing children. In addition, youths were advised not to carry with them any dangerous weapons like knives to prayer grounds and recreational centers like zoos,” the police said.

They warned that anybody found with such dangerous weapons will be treated as a common criminal and prosecuted.