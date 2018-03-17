The remains of late Sen. John Shagaya were on Friday laid to rest in his home town, Langtang.

Shagaya, who passed on in a ghastly motor accident along Langtang – Panskhin road on Feb. 11 was buried at Kuswang, Langtang town after a funeral service at COCIN Central, Langtang North.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Interior Minister, retired Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau, said the news of shagaya’s death was sad and shocking not only to him but the entire nation.

The president described Shagaya as a “”true soldier and detribalised Nigerian.’’

“”Gen. Shagaya was a true soldier and detribalised Nigerian, whose interest was the welfare of his people who he successfully served as a senator.

““His people and nation will greatly miss such a great man, who had given his all for us in spite of all odds, ’’ the President said.

Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to give the family and Plateau people the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Dambazau said he had benefited from the benevolence of Shagaya having worked under him at One Division in Enugu where he tapped from his knowledge.

“As a minister I have always reached out to him for assistance and his wise counsel.’’

Also speaking, Gov. Simon Lalong described Shagaya as a leader and mentor who helped in the formation and rise of APC in Plateau as well as his emergence as governor.

Lalong said that with the great impact the late general had on Plateau and Nigeria, the state government will very soon honour him as a mark of appreciation.

Earlier during the funeral service, the officiating clergy, Rev Obed Dashan, COCIN Deputy President, cautioned on careless living warning that death is inevitable.

Dashan, who took his text from Genesis 5:11-24, admonished the people of Nigeria to draw near to God to have a place in heaven after death.