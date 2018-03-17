The Federal Government National Housing Programme situated in Abere, Osun State has reached 70 per cent completion, Deputy Director, Architecture, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (FMPWH), Mrs. Lola Onwubalili, has said.

She disclosed this during an inspection visit to the project site at the weekend in Oshogbo.

The Ministry official said the project has immensely benefitted the public including artisans, bricklayers, contractors, food vendors and ultimately meant to help address the housing deficit in the country.

She said 16 units have been practically completed while the infrastructure such as water, power and road is 90 per cent ready.

Onwubalili, who is the project Team Leader in the state, revealed that the housing project consisted 68 units of flats with two blocks of two-bedroom and two blocks of three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows including a condominium.

The condominium block which is still under construction has 24 housing units in all, consisting four units of one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom.

According to her, 12 contractors were involved in the project, adding that they locally sourced their building materials and engaged about 360 direct employees aside from other indirect jobs.

“Osun State project is one of the five on-going sites in the south-west and we are proud to say it is the best in terms of progress of work.

“The programme has provided jobs not only for contractors and building professionals but scores of skilled artisans and hundreds of unskilled labourers,” she said.

In his remarks, FMPWH Federal Controller, Mr. Kolawole Kukoyi, said the National Housing Programme (NHP) situated in Ede North Local Government is an opportunity to provide affordable housing for the people.

Though, he explained that the Federal Government was yet to develop the modalities for allocation but gave assurance over the masses interest.

Mrs. Adewuyi Modinat, sand supplier and Mrs. Titilayo Ayanlola, food vendor lauded government for creating jobs through the initiative and further called for quick commencement of the phase two of the project.

Meanwhile, in Kwara State, Team Leader, Kunle Shonibare said the state NHP has 38 blocks consisting 76 units of flats executed by 19 contractors.

He explained that the project which has reached 60 per percent completion will be completed before December, 2018.

The Kwara State Association of Suppliers said 34 of their members benefitted from the scheme by supplying all materials needed for the project.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Abdulganiyu Mustapha, pledged to provide additional land for second phase of the project.

He lauded the federal government for the initiative stressing that it should be replicated in other constituencies in the state.

He emphasised need for synergy to understand peculiarity of the state in delivering impactful project.

The programme kicked off in 33 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory between January and February, 2017 with the aim of delivering over 2700 housing units, engaging 653 contractors and providing jobs for over 54, 000 people.