The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the committee set up to investigate the underage voting saga in Kano State had concluded its facts finding mission and was in the process of writing its report which should be submitted and considered by the Commission

The Commission while reacting to a report alleging plot to cover up the Kano under age voting saga, said it had already begun the process of cleaning the voters register

INEC Director of Voters Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze in a statement issued on Saturday assured of the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a clean and accurate voters’ register towards ensuring a free and fair 2019 elections said the report of the investigation would be ready soon.

According to him, “following some of the checks and internal measures put in place to sanitise and protect the integrity of the register; it recently uncovered the registration of some ineligible persons in Taraba State.”

While also clearing the air on Kano under age voting saga, Osaze explained that, “some people erroneously linked the report to INEC, even when the election was conducted by an independent Commission, the Kano SIEC.”

He said following the report and the various assertions, INEC set up a committee to investigate these to ascertain if indeed there was wide spread ineligible voters register in Kano and recommend actions that could be taken to purge the register of such persons and prevent its recurrence in future, not just in Kano but also nationwide

Osaze stated: “the committee met stakeholders in Kano including officials of Kano SIEC, political parties, CSOs and ordinary residents, amongst others. It has concluded its facts finding mission and is in the process of writing its report which should be submitted and considered by the Commission shortly. Presently, only members of the committee are privy to their findings. All members are persons of unquestionable integrity and competence. They were carefully chosen for their independence, professionalism and forthrightness.

Osaze revealed that queries had been issued to all staff associated with the registration as a prelude to a full investigation and the taking of appropriate disciplinary, punitive remedial action.