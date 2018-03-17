Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has visited and offset medical bills of persons who suffered various degrees of injuries, in a road accident involving a bus attached to the Governor’s Press Unit and two vehicles, in Ugbowo area of Benin City.

Some of the victims are admitted and receiving medical care at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City.

The governor, during the visit, learnt that one of the victims, Freeman Okoro, a five-year-old, was a cancer patient and had come for chemotherapy session at UBTH before the unfortunate incident.

On learning of his condition, the governor pledged to take responsibility of his cancer treatment and also offset the bill of Freeman’s cousin, who had been held in the hospital for his inability to pay for his treatment.

Governor Obaseki said, “I came to see the condition of the victims of the accident myself. Just as we have promised on the day of the accident when the victims were admitted.”