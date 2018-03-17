The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday expressed displeasure with the killing of children, women and others by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue State and some other parts of the country during a visit to the state.

Adeboye, who was in Benue in company with his wife to condole with Governor Samuel Ortom, called for the end to the killings and prayed for the government and residents of the state.

The cleric said he chose not to visit the state much earlier and before the President’s visit so that politicians would not read meanings into his visit.

He described Benue as dear to his heart, saying he felt the pains of the people and wept when he saw them weeping.

“Of course, no man of God will see a mass burial anywhere and not feel the pains of the people affected.

“We want these killings to stop. Happily, we know someone who can stop it. He is the Almighty God, He does not fail or compromise, He is the God of all. We will continue to call on Him to fight this battle and you can be assured that victory will be certain.”

Earlier, Ortom had lamented that the incursions of herdsmen into the state, apart from leading to the deaths of many, had created a huge humanitarian crisis. He appealed to the church to sustain prayers for the government and the people of the state given the enormous challenge the crisis posed to the well-being of the people of the state.