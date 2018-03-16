The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has commended the management of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council for restoring to life the agency’s broken-down vehicles and machinery rather than procuring new ones.

Bello made the commendation when he inspected nine vehicles refurbished by AMMC at a sum of N6.3million on Friday in Abuja.

He urged other Secretariats, Department and Agencies of the FCTA to emulate the good example of the AMMC.

The minister said the agency had saved the administration more than N225 million which it would be used to procure new ones.

He said: “We are going to refund you the money you have spent in undertaking the refurbishment of the vehicles.

“This is judicious utilization of funds and I must commend the management of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council for this initiative.

“This demonstrates that the anti-corruption stand of the Buhari administration and its commitment to prudent management of public resources is bearing fruits.’’

The minister directed the management of the Council to use the refund as a revolving fund to continue the rehabilitation work on the remaining 25 abandoned vehicles.

He observed that most of these vehicles and machines still had lives in them but were abandoned on very flimsy excuses.

He assured the council that the administration would refund the expenses upon the completion of each segment of the repairs.

Bello said: “There is nothing wrong with auctioning of unserviceable vehicles but it becomes a matter of great concern when it is done when the affected vehicles are still very serviceable.’’

Speaking, the AMMC Coordinator, Shuaibu Umar, disclosed that the Council had chosen the option of refurbishment after conducting assessment of the vehicles and finding them very strong and could still be restored.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the refurbished vehicles included 7 Hilux vans, 2 Hiace buses and a Peugeot 405.

The vehicles have an estimated market value of N232 million.

Umar said the management has been encouraged by the result achieved adding that it still has 25 vehicles and machines waiting to be rehabilitated.

He thanked the FCT Minster for promising to offset the cost borne by the Council in carrying out the repairs, saying the agency was encouraged to do more.