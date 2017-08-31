Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has donated N500,000 to wives of slain soldiers of the 1 Battalion, Dikku Barracks, Birnin-Kebbi.

He also promised to offer educational assistance to their children.

Governor Bagudu, who made the donation while addressing the widows and children of the slain soldiers during his visit to the barracks, said he would facilitate admission of the boys into the newly-established Command Secondary School in Kebbi State and would do same for the girls.

According to him, his administration would sustain its support to the children of the dead soldiers and their widows because they died for the sake of national protection and unity.

The governor said that he would also support the widows who were graduates and those seeking employment to be self-reliant, stressing that their deceased husbands were national heroes.

Bagudu donated N500,000 and 1,000 bundles of brocade wrappers to widows of the soldiers and pledged that his administration would assist them with job opportunities and skills acquisition training as well as financial support.

Acting Commanding Officer at the 1 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Dukku barracks, Capt. Adamu Aliyu, commended the governor for his gestures stressing that the donation would reduce the hardship faced by the widows and dependents of the dead soldiers.