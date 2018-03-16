The Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, says it will begin award of degrees in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka from 2018/2019 academic session.

The Rector of IMT, Prof. Augustine Nweze, made the disclosure in Enugu on Friday at the 36th Matriculation of the institution.

Nweze said that the award of degrees in some disciplines was sequel to an agreement with the UNN.

He explained that the senate and council of UNN had given approval for the affiliation, while the institution awaited final visitation of the National Universities Commission in July, for final approval.

He said: “It is the desire of our Visitor and Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to give IMT a University status in the shortest possible time.

“To give life to that dream, we have, on our own, gone into affiliation with one of Nigeria’s foremost universities, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to award degrees in many disciplines.

“I sincerely hope that the new students will be some of the earliest beneficiaries of this partnership when it fully materializes by the beginning of next academic year.”

The Rector said that IMT established in 1973 and modeled after the famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston Massachusetts, USA, had nine academic schools and 40 academic departments presently.

He said that the matriculation marks the end of secondary school education of the new students and beginning of their tertiary education, a major watershed in their development as young adults.

Nweze said: “This predisposes you to academic and moral training as well as skill acquisition that will eventually make you worthy in character and learning.”

He advised the fresh students to shun cultism, examination malpractices and other vices adding that the institute was deeply committed to scholarship.

He said: “Management is working assiduously to improve lecture halls, laboratories and studios to make them fit for learning.

“We are immensely thankful to the Governor of State, Chief Ugwuanyi for giving us the opportunity to serve our people in our different capacities in IMT.”

In a message to the event, the governor pledged to do everything possible to ensure upgrade of IMT to a degree awarding institution.

Ugwuanyi said that the plan had been long overdue as the school had churned out professionals and prominent citizens in the country.

He commended the management, staff and students for their efforts in taking the school to greater height.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3103 National and Higher National Diploma students took part in the matriculation.