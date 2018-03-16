Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, says the Federal Government is committed to the campaign against corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Adebiyi said this on Friday in Abuja at a workshop on “Public Sector Corruption, Risk Mitigation and Work Ethics.’’

According to him, the workshop is imperative as government is committed to mitigating unethical conduct and corrupt tendencies in workplaces.

Mitigating such acts, he said, was through educating the public in enlightenment and sensitisation workshops.

He said the anti-corruption crusade was premised on the quest to institutionalise good governance as panacea for inclusive growth and development in the pursuit of government agenda of openness., probity, self-discipline, transparency and accountability.

“The government’s crusade of national rebirth and social regeneration is necessary to urgently correct the damage done to MDAs image over the years.

“Fortunately, this administration has successfully diagnosed the bane and has strengthened the required legal frame work to combat corruption at all levels including all MDAs with the aim of bringing about a new social, economic and political order.

“We all recognise, however, that the fight against corruption is not an end; the end is durable transformation of our society and our nation’s institutions of governance.

“The efforts will help to usher in a culture of good governance and integrity,’’ he said.

He called on all participants to take full advantage of the workshop as a wake-up call toward updating their knowledge to facilitate effective discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

Adebiyi, however, advocated attitudinal change among participants in order to demonstrate a zero tolerance for corruption and to accept the danger corruption poses to development.

Earlier, Mrs Caroline Naanpoe-Hata, the Chairman of the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit in the ministry, said the present administration had sustained the fight against corruption.

“It is to the credit of Mr President that he has not relented in his effort because he sees corruption as a virus that threatens the very fabric of our society.

“If corruption is not seriously addressed, it is capable of endangering the present and future of the staff and that of our children,’’ she said.

Naanpoe-Hata called on all citizens to expose corruption at all levels, adding that publicity remains a powerful tool in the fight against corruption.

Also speaking, Mr Ahmed Abdul, Chief Programme Officer, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, called on public servants to learn to live within their means.

This, he said, was to enable them refrain from corrupt practices.