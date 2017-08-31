No fewer than 70 Internally Displaced Persons have been admitted at treatment centres in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, following outbreak of cholera at their camps.

The Doctors Without Border, an international medical humanitarian organisation while confirming the cholera outbreak, on Thursday, blamed heavy rainfall for the outbreak at Muna Garage IDPs camp located at the outskirts of the city centre.

- Advertisement -

“Following heavy rains, the camp is partly flooded, making the already poor sanitary conditions at the camp even worse, which is an additional risk factor during a cholera outbreak,” MSF Project Coordinator, Anne Cecile Niard, said in a statement.

A potential case has also been reported from another part of the city, the organisation stated. It said it was working with the state health ministry to manage the outbreak and ensure no death occur.