A cleric, Most Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Egbebo, says that Nigerians clamouring for the restructuring of the country are misplacing the priority challenge facing the nation.

Egbebo, Catholic Bishop of Bomadi Vicariate, insisted that restructuring the country without exterminating corruption in the national life would not take the nation anywhere.

The Bishop, made the assertion in an interview on Wednesday in Yenagoa after his episcopal visit to St. Patrick’s Parish, Ovom, to administer sacrament of confirmation to the Catholic faithful in the parish.

He said other than the agitation for restructuring, Nigerians need a change of heart in all ramifications to move the country forward.

He said, “We need a change of heart. Nigerians have been so corrupt that even if you put two brothers together, they will compromise each other because they are not placing God first.

“And unfortunately, they are using even the churches to promote this corruption and that is a sad development. Church leaders are rich and they don’t want to care about the poor people in their congregation.

“They are not speaking on behalf of them; they are not even speaking the truth to the government and to those who really govern us so that they will leave their corrupt ways in order to invest in the government of this country.”

He maintained that God, who is a no respecter of persons, had always dealt with corrupt people, citing the case of Sepnath in the Bible that He (God) pushed out of his position because of his corrupt ways and replaced him with Eliachim.

“The gift of God to this country is so enormous, but we have spent them in a very corrupt way. We have enriched only a few people and the vast number of people are suffering.

“I will like religious leaders to speak to those who govern us by telling them that they are corrupt and their corruption is killing us.

“And of course, we expect something different now, but that is not even happening. The corruption goes on and it is very sad. And it is only God that will put them aside.

Egbebo said the sacrament of confirmation he administered on over 200 worshippers in the church was a conferment of the gift of the spirit upon the recipients so that they would become very committed to the Catholic faith.

He said what the church expected from the celebrators was more dedication to the faith, more involvement in church activities and to comport themselves in Christ-like manner to be models unto the people.