Eminent businessman and a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

This was even as he urged the faithful to embrace peace and imbibe the values of Prophet Mohammed in their daily lives.

Speaking through a signed press statement issued, on Thursday, by his Special Assistant, Peter Eze, Kalu said Muslims have immensely contributed to the building the nation. Hence, they should avoid anything that would not be progressive for the nation.

He also congratulated all Nigerians who, despite the economic hardship, successfully performed the Hajj this year in fulfillment of a key injunction of their faith.

He urged the faithful to continue to pray for peace in the country, noting that the fervent prayers by individuals and peace loving religious groups has accounted for the peace that Nigeria still enjoy as a nation in recent years.

The former governor said: “I want to urge our Muslim brothers to always be guided by the attributes and lessons from the life and times of Holy Prophet Mohammed which symbolises peace, love, tolerance, and good neighbourliness. We must put Nigeria first in all our considerations and endeavours.

- Advertisement -

“Nigeria will experience quicker progress towards the fulfillment of its great potentials as a nation if it’s citizens foster peace, security and stability which are essential for development by abiding by the rule of law and embracing our cultural values.” He said .

While emphasizing on the need to eschew hate speeches that are capable of causing an avoidable violence in the nation, Kalu noted that “every country has its own pressing challenges and we should not allow ours to swallow us.”

“Nigerians should learn how to use constitutional means in erring out their grievances rather than engage in acts that can cause ethnic unrest in the country,” he stated.

He also reiterated his support for the unity of the country adding that the country’s strength lies heavily on its diversity. He equally called on the federal government to fashion out modalities that would teach Nigerian youths the values and importance of peaceful co-existence and extended a special thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for his good works so far.