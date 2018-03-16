President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence over the passing away of the Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Joseph Bagobiri, who died on Feb. 27.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, communicated Buhari’s message in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The president also condoled with the government and people of Kaduna State, especially the Catholic faithful, and the Christian community in the country over the bishop’s death.

He described Bagobiri as a committed Christian who loved his community.

“He fought injustice and all forms oppression.

“He helped the poor, established schools, including a seminary described as one of the best in the country,’’ the president said.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Bagobiri.

Bagobiri, who died at the age of 61, was born on Nov. 8, 1957, and was ordained priest in June 1983 and bishop on Oct. 21, 1995.

He was buried on Thursday.