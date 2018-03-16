The Anambra State Government on Friday presented N1 million cheque to the winner of the 2017 Best Teacher in Nigeria award, Mr Clement Okodo.

Prof. Kate Omenugha, Commissioner for Education in Anambra, who presented the cheque to Okodo said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made by Gov. Willie Obiano in October, 2017.

Omenugha congratulated the beneficiary for doing the state proud noting that though Anambra had produced award winning education administrators and schools, Okodo’s feat was the climax.

“The feat of producing the best teacher in Nigeria is a testimony of investment the Obiano administration has made in education and this reward will serve as a motivation for others to work harder,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Joy Ulasi, the state Chairman of Post Primary Service Commission, said that the government had provided an enabling working environment for teachers in the state.

Ulasi said that apart from receiving salaries as and when due, special subject teachers and those in the hinterlands were also getting their allowances.

She said that it was no surprise that a teacher from a public primary school in the state emerged national best.

“The education sector today is no longer the way it was before; teachers are now happy because they get their salaries, core subject, hard to reach areas and leave allowances regularly.

“More importantly, we provide very good supervision; we ensure that our teachers teach because the governor has provided a good teaching and learning environment.

“I am not surprised that he won, it is not the edifice that determines but the content and the student, a winner can even come from under mango tree,” she said.

Responding, Okodo, a teacher at Central School, Abagana, said he was grateful to the state government for rewarding him as promised.

He said the victory and the attendant reward were a challenge for him to do more and also serve as motivation for his colleagues.