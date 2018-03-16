Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI) has said that Nigeria may get extension of transition period.

GAVI is the largest global platform, mobilizing human, financial and logistics support and resources for vaccine-preventable diseases.

The organisation has begun a five-year accelerated exit transition phase of its funding beginning from 2017. This means that the country will no longer enjoy funding support for its immunization programme beyond 2021

However, Gavi Chief Executive, Dr. Seth Berkley, gave the country a ray of hope, as he gave conditions that must be met by Nigeria, if it is to stand the chances of extension period.

Gavi Chief Executive who spoke after a visit to a primary healthcare facility in Maje, and a courtesy call on the Emir of Zazzau, Suleja, Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim, also said that there is a level of improvement that is also expected from Nigeria to warrant considering extension.

He said, “The decision that will be made on whether Gavi can continue to provide support after 2021 will be based upon the commitment that have been shown by government and the improvement that is done. I think many stakeholders have invested huge amount of money. So far $732 million, and I think people want to see that result are occurring from that. That will decide on whether further support is provided.

On the purpose of his visit, Berkley said it was “part of the discussion to try to see the progress that have been made and also to sensitize political and traditional leadership to the importance of that is there.”

On his part, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said that the government has been able to answer one of the issues of how the country can take greater responsibility in the healthcare of her citizen with further commitment.

He said, “One of the issue he has brought is how can we as a country begin to take greater responsibility for ensuring that we provide the funding that is required for vaccines, for operations to vaccinate our kids.

Nigeria is bid to exit from Gavi support in 2021 but what he said and what members of the Gavi alliance have come here to understand better is if we want to extend the transition period, if there is some flexibility around that transition period.”