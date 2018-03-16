A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 43-year-old man, Yinusa Ajibade, to six months imprisonment for trafficking 700grammes of Indian hemp.

The convict, a mechanic apprentice, was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), before Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, on a one count charge of dealing in restricted narcotics.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court.

Aernan tendered a written confessional statement of the convict, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form as well as remnants of the restricted substance as exhibits.

The court accordingly, admitted these evidences as exhibition.

The Delivering judgment afterwards, Justice Shagari found the accused guilty as charged and convicted him.

“The convict is hereby sentenced to a term of six months imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest,” the judge said

Earlier, the prosecutor, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Nov. 14, 2017.

Aernan said that the convict was arrested at No. 46, Yetunde Brown St., Ifako, in Lagos, with about 700g of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Indian Hemp.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Shortly before judgment, the convict had begged the court to temper justice with mercy and give him another chance to become a better person.