The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday withdrew the charges against ex-Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaja Kudirat Adeleke, and 11 others arraigned for alleged N5.6 billion pension scam.

The commission announced its intention of discontinuance with the suit before Justice Laniran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

Others linked with the alleged scam are Muili Aderemi, Iyabo Giwa, Adesina Ayoade, Oguntayo Banji, Adebiyi Musenbiq, Muili Adedamola, Adeduntan Johnson, Bosede Johnson, Kareem Rasheed, Olujimi Adebayo and Adewale Kehinde.

The EFCC’s counsel, Mr Simon Ibekwute, informed the court on Friday that the commission wants the case to be discontinued as contained in the notice of discontinuance dated Feb. 6 and filed on Feb. 9.

Ibekwute told the court that not all the parties involved in the matter had been served and prayed for an adjournment to enable him serve them.

Reacting, counsel to Adeleke, Mr Richard Ogunwole (SAN), urged EFCC’s counsel to ensure that service was done early in order to ascertain the next line of action.

Ogunwole expressed dismay at the case, saying the property of the defendants had been with the EFCC since 2013.

Other defence counsel aligned with the submission of Ogunwole.

Akintola adjourned the case till May 4 to enable EFCC’s counsel serve notice of discontinuance on the counsel of the defendants.

Adeleke and 11 others were charged with defrauding the Oyo State Local Government Staff Pension Board to the tune of N5.6 billion.

The defendants were arraigned on a 213-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences as well as fraud and forgery.