A total of 1.65 million Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN), is to be distributed across the 13 Local Government Areas in Nasarawa state.

The coordinator of National Malaria Elimation Program, Dr Audu Bala Mohammed, made this known at the official flag off of the distribution of free Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN), at the Emirs palace, Lafia.

Dr Mohammed, disclosed that Nigeria has continued to make appreciable progress which made malaria cases dropped to 27% from 42% in 2010.

“The campaign in Nasarawa State, is aimed at Delivering 1.65 LLINs beneficiaries in Nasarawa State with support from the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), through USAID Global Health Supply Chain Programe”.

“The National Malaria Elimination Programme, will Continue to work with it partners to ensure we win this war, for a malaria free Nigerian in line with Mr President’s change mantra ” he said.

Early the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Iya, thanked the WHO and other donors for partnering the state in the area of health care delivery.

He lamented that “Malaria remain a major cause of morbidity especially among children under five years and pregnant women”

“Malaria is also an important cause of illness even among adults with many hours lost at places of work thereby affecting productivity with its economic implications” he said.