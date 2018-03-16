The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, on Thursday began an assessment visit to Nigeria Air Force Training Commands to assess facilities for appropriate support and intervention.

He said during visit to Air Training Command in Kaduna that apart from ensuring appropriate equipping of the schools, the initiative was also to ensure that the welfare of personnel were properly addressed.

“What is important is to look at the resources available to make sure we take care of those challenges that are affecting the welfare of the personnel.

“Acquiring brand new aircraft is good, but you must make sure the man operating the aircraft is in best frame of mind to be able to discharge his duties effectively,” Abubakar said.

He described the training command as strategic to NAF in the projection of the country’s air power,Abubakar said the operational visit was important in ensuring that the training facilities and welfare of personnel were in top shape.

“The Air Training Command is here and we have the elements of Ground Training Command equally here, which means it is here we train pilots, regiment officers and special forces.”

He pledged to address identified challenges facing the institutions and personnel for effectiveness and efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that areas visited by Abubakar included the military training center, 461 NAF hospital, Regiment training center, Air Force Research and Development Center.

Others were the 401 Flaying School, Training Simulator Room, NAF Base water treatment plant and new site of Air Training Command headquarter among others.