The Kogi state government has denied reports that Fulani herdsmen killed 25 persons in Ogane-Nigu and nearby communities in the Eastern Senatorial Zone of the State.

It was earlier reported that herdsmen invaded Kogi communities when everyone had slept. The assailants also invaded Abejukolo community in Omala Local Government Area in the Kogi East Senatorial District.

At press time residents were moving out of Obakume, Idirisu and Oji Apata to escape the rampaging herdsmen, while residents in other communities yet to run away live in fear.

It was learnt that gunmen armed with AK-47 had earlier in the day visited mayhem on the villagers in their farms before returning in the night while they were asleep to accomplish their mission. Several houses were razed, while others were demolished out right.

But the state government, in a statement signed by Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson for the governor, “urged the people of Kogi State to ignore the conflicting casualty and other figures thrown about by different individuals, organisations and sections of the press as they are mostly baseless and speculative.”

It added that the violence has since been contained and brought under control.

“The incident, however, remains under investigation while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.”

“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State will conduct on the spot assessment of the distressed communities today. He will meet with Security Chiefs and community leaders after which more information will be forthcoming based on available facts. The Governor believes nothing compares to the sanctity of the human life and that must be protected by all who believes in humanity”, the statement added.

The government further said it has ensured that the military, the police and other relevant security agencies, including members of the Kogi State Vigilante Services have been mobilised to the affected areas following the initial reports.

Kogi state was the first state to accept the Federal government cattle colony program to curb farmers/herdsmen clashes.