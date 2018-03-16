File Photo

The Federal Government has appointed Mr Sanusi Waziri-Gamau a substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

The polytechnic Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohammed Rabiu, said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, announced the appointment in a statement.

According to him, the appointment takes effect from Feb. 23, 2018.

Until his appointment as the sixth rector of the institution, Waziri-Gumau has been acting in that capacity since December 22, 2017, after the expiration of the tenure of the former Rector, Dr Shua’ibu Musa.

