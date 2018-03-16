Following the increasing spate of farmers-herders clashes in some parts of the country, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on farmers and herdsmen in the FCT to eschew violence and live in peace and harmony by showing understanding and love for one another.

Bello made this known yesterday while speaking addressing representatives of farmers, herders, traditional rulers and vigilante groups, among others at the palaces of the Ona of Abaji and Esu of Kwali, in the two Area Councils.

The FCT Minister represented by the FCT Chairman of Ministerial Committee on Prevention of Herdsmen and Farmers Clash, Alh. Oladimeji Ali-Hassan.

He explained that the committee embarked on an advocacy visit to Abaji Area Council and Kwali Area Council to dialogue on peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen.

According to him, the visit was due to numerous killings between herdsmen and farmers in recent time in the country, which led to the setting up of a committee by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Musa Bello, to take proactive measures in ensuring that peace is maintained in the communities.

He stressed that the minister was being proactive about maintaining peace in Abuja saying, “The FCT Minister sent us here because of the collision and crisis between herders and farmers.

Farmers and herders have lived together in peace and harmony for many years, but recent events have necessitated this advocacy and sensitization, so this is intended to forestall any crisis involving the two groups.

The chairman of the committee, however, appealed to farmers and herdsmen to live in peace with one another and maintain law and other in the community.

His words: “Only peace can bring progress and development in a society. Where there is no peace there is no growth and success”.

The Ona of Abaji, HRH Adamu Yunusa expressed gratitude to the President and FCT Minister for setting up the committee, noting that there was peace in the Territory, even as he pledged that they are determined to resolve any conflict within their domain.

He attributed farmers/herdsmen conflict to the commercialisation of lands and therefore, leaving them with no place to farm and graze. He maintained that providing lands for farming and grazing will resolve the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Etsu of Kwali, Shaban Audu Nizozo III enjoined all Nigerians to live in one accord, adding that hatred and lack of patience cankerworm that had eaten up the unity of the country.

He commended his community for being one of the most peaceful in the country and encouraged them to continue with the good attitude.

Other stakeholders who spoke are the representatives of the Fulani community, the chiefs and others. Almost unanimously, all the stakeholders agreed on one fact that land was getting more and more scarce, as it was not enough for farming and grazing activities.

While the Fulani representatives asked the government to reserve grazing land and also restrict others from going into water bodies, where cattle drink from to avoid clashes.

The farmers decried a situation where their lands were been taken over by the governments without any recourse to them.

Some Fulani herders, while disclosing that those who kill were not part of those who had lived with the farmers for many years, requested that cattle routes be respected, places where cattle drink be preserved and that the Fulani be respected as human beings, adding that the troublemakers were strangers.

Another speaker identified as Haruna Maiyangwa, revealed that they were three categories of Fulani, “those who have been with us for many years that we do not have a problem with, the others who come around in trailers, as well as the other type which graze throughout the night. It is the last two groups that we have a problem with”.

He queried: “How can you wake up, go to your farmland and see a beacon on it, or even a fence. It is not good at all. We want the government to look into it. Let them not allocate land without first letting us know.”

The Vigilante group leader in Kwali who put the blame on both farmers and herder decried a situation where children were the ones now leading cattle instead of the elderly, as it was the case in the past.

He also berated the herders for abandoning the old approach of seeking a peaceful resolution with farmers whenever farmlands were encroached in the past, even as he decried cases of the rustling as part of the problem.