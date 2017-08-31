Ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the Police in Adamawa has directed motorists going to prayer grounds across the state to park their vehicles 100 meters away from the grounds.

Mr. Othman Abubakar, the spokesman of the police command in the state, explained in a statement on Thursday that the directive was part of measures to protect lives and property during prayers.

He also advised those attending prayers at various places of worship to carry only their mats before going into the grounds.

“The command has put in place adequate security measures in collaboration with other sister security agencies to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration.

“The command also advised motorists to park 100 meters away from prayer ground,’’ Abubakar said.

The spokesman called on residents to give useful information to the nearest security post about suspicious persons, movements and objects found in the environment.