The Borno state police command says Boko Haram is planning to attack Maiduguri, capital of the state, with vehicles primed with improvised explosive device (IED).

Ahmed Bello, an assistant commissioner of police, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Bello said the attack was being coordinated by dislodged Boko Haram from Sambisa forest.

He said security forces have adequately deployed resources to counter and frustrate “this evil plan of the heartless terrorists”.

“The command, therefore, wishes to call upon Borno people and the public at large to promptly alert security personnel of any suspected persons, suspicious movement, vehicles, objects, etc for prompt action,” the statement read.

“Be rest assured that such information and informants would be treated with utmost confidentiality, adding that the security agencies were working to protect lives.”

The alert comes about 24 hours after the sect carried out suicide attacks in the ancient city.