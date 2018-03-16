Justice Lateefat Okunnu of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has dismissed a N272.5 million fraud charge slammed on an oil marketer, Mr. Anthony Adejugbe, and his company, Tonique Oil Services Limited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In dismissing the charge, the judge held that the prosecution did not come up with substantial evidence to prove its case against the defendants.

Justice Okunnu said the prosecution failed to bring evidence strong enough to show that there was such known fact or even, a whiff of rumour to back their case of alleged fraud against the defendants.

“There is, therefore, reasonable doubt regarding the case of the prosecution that the payment in question was intended by the defendants for use in paying off part of the second defendant’s loan. In the event, and by reason of all the foregoing, it is my findings that this is neither a case of stealing nor one of obtaining by false pretence.

“I had earlier explained that the missing link necessary for the prosecution to slot in as to prove that charge was for them to establish the requisite ‘men’s rea’ on the part of the defendants.

”Given the inability of the prosecution to prove the requisite standard, its assertion that the money the defendants paid to Sterling Bank Plc was for the purpose of settling the second defendant’s liability to the bank cannot be firmly established. That is not the case before the court. The case, rather, is that they intended to use it to pay off a debt.

“The evidence adduced by the prosecution in legal proof of the ‘mens rea’ for the offences charged (the intention behind the actions of the defendants) was not sufficient. So, the little that exists from the prosecution came to be eroded by what the defendants have said. The prosecution, as a result, was unable to sustain its case. And so, without further ado, I hereby dismiss the case against both defendants. Each of them, therefore, stand acquitted and discharged on each of the two counts charge”, the judge held.

The anti-graft agency had on November 13, 2012, arraigned Adejugbe and his company before the judge on a 2-count charge of alleged fraud.

In the charge marked, ID/198C/2012, the EFCC alleged that the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of N272.5 million, from a company, Watergate Petroleum and Gas Limited, under false pretence of supplying it five million liters of petroleum. The defendants, however, denied the offence.

During the pendency of the case, EFCC called five witnesses and tendered some documents as exhibits, while the defendants equally called five witnesses and also tendered several documents.