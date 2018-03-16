Members of the National Council of Heads of Service led by Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, have begun their conference in Owerri, Imo State capital, with Governor Rochas Okorocha calling for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Peace and Religious Affairs without delay.

Okorocha also contended that civil servants in the country have made huge contributions to the unity of the country.

The governor also called for free education at all levels in the country, stating that the country could afford to run free education if waste in every sector is reduced.

Governor Okorocha spoke when the Head of Service of the federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita-led Heads of Service from the states of the federation paid courtesy call on him Thursday at the Government House, Owerri, during which he stated that the nation required the sacrifices of all, including the civil servants to remain strong and united.

The governor said, “The nation is also in dire need of all of us to show leadership at all levels. Again, negative comments discourage leaders. Time has come for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Peace and Religious Affairs. The ministries should be created to meet the immediate need of the people. With too much hate speeches, and so on, such a ministry has become necessary.

“The nation can also afford to run free education at all levels, if we can reduce waste in all aspects of our nation’s life. Here in Imo, we have been known for education, hence, the free education at all levels in the state. Here in Imo, we do not have bureaucracy. We do not break the rules, but only bend the rules to achieve our goals. And that is the secret of the success we have in Imo.”

Okorocha added, “It will take one year for anybody to tour our projects. We have built a new Imo. What we have now is a brand new Imo. Politicians have not painted us well because our style is different from the old system. The old names you used to hear in the politics of the state, you don’t hear about them again.”

Earlier, Mrs. Oyo-Ita, the Head of Service of the Federation, said that the civil servants do the field work for the government at every level and described them as the engine room of the government at all levels, who put policies and programmes of governments into action, adding that the council is to ensure uniform rules in the civil service to avoid discordant applications of rules.

She disclosed that she did her National Youth Service Corps in the state in 1985, and only for her to come to the state this time to meet a new Imo.

She said that they were overwhelmed by the level of transformation that has taken place in the state and commended Governor Okorocha for justifying the mandate given to him by Imo people.

Heads of Service of the States of the federation and Federal Capital Territory attended the conference.