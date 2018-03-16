President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) yet to defend their 2018 budget proposal before the national assembly to do so without delay.

The directive is to fast-track the passage of the 2018 budget.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said this while briefing state house correspondents on the outcome of the meeting held between the president and NASS principal officers on Thursday.

“Mr President has given instructions that all ministries and parastatals should ensure that they appear before the national assembly to defend their submissions so that we can get this out of the way,” he said.

“This is a very dynamic year, there are preparations for elections and we are having quite a number of security challenges.

“And so if we do not appropriate, where will the money come from to be able to prosecute some of the assignments the federal government has in the appropriation of 2018.

“So this is a very good meeting; we intend to build on it. It is a confidence building mechanism and it is an interface that would definitely get a new dimension of the governance of this country for the betterment of the people of Nigeria.”

On the bills rejected by President Buhari, the SGF said it was part of the legislative process as it was not everything that the NASS passed that would go as passed.

“The president has overall picture of how to approach matters in this country when it involves issues of legislation.

“When he holds back his assent, he normally advances reasons why he did not do it and it should be looked at from the context of the reasons that he has adduced,” he said.

He said the process of the interface would lead to amicable resolution of all the matters.

The SGF said it was a harmonious meeting between the executive and the legislature aimed at building a very harmonious working relationship.