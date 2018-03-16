Following extensive deliberations with stakeholders on the new rates payable by property owners under the Lagos State Land Use Charge (LUC) law, the government on Thursday announced a major reduction in the rates and waived the penalty for late payment across board.

The reduction came two days after the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos marched against the new law, with its chairman, Adeshina Ogunlana, describing the protest as a clear no to oppressive tax regime in Lagos State.

Committee for Defence of Human Rights, Joint Action Front and the Human and Environmental Agenda joined the protest in solidarity with the lawyers.

The NBA chapter had also submitted a letter to Ambode dated March 12 and titled ‘Call for a Re-Think and Review of the Land Use Charge Tax, All other Excessive Taxes, Levies and Charges in Lagos State.’

Earlier, several groups, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) had also kicked against the new land use charge.

Akinyemi Ashade, the Commissioner for Finance, who disclosed this in Alausa, Ikeja, after the government’s dialogue with stakeholders, said the rates payable on commercial properties had been reduced by 50 percent in response to popular demand.

He said the government also reduced the charges for owner-occupier with third party, including industries and manufacturing concerns by 25 percent, while tax credits has been given for LUC already paid in addition to introduction of instalment payment system.

Ashade, who spoke alongside dozens of State Executive Council (SEC) members and top government functionaries, said the decision to reduce the rates was taken at the weekly council meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday.

He said: “The Lagos State government, in its desire to build world-class infrastructure and improve the well-being of its citizens, reviewed the Land Use Charges payable by all property owners. This exercise was received with mixed feelings by various interest groups who expressed serious concerns.

“In line with this administration’s tradition of inclusive governance and civic engagement, and as a government that is committed to the welfare of its citizens and understands the importance of continuously engaging the populace, we undertook extensive dialogue with various stakeholders on the Land Use Charge (LUC) revised law and its implementation.

“Consequently, we received a wide range of responses from our dialogue with various stakeholders on the amended LUC Law 2018. The stakeholders included the organised private sector (OPS), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), real estate investors and developers, landlords and residents associations, Community Development Associations (CDAs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) and several other professional groups.”

Giving a breakdown of the reduction, Ashade said for commercial property owners who were mostly affected by the amended law, a property valued at N20 million, for instance, which was earlier billed N91,200 would now pay N45,600 per annum as a result of the 50 percent discount, while property occupied by owner, third party and property used for industrial and manufacturing purposes valued at N20 million would pay N23,040 per annum as against the earlier N30,720 based on the 25 percent discount.

On owner-occupied property, the commissioner explained that for a property valued at N20 million, only N7,752 would now be paid per annum as against N9,120 earlier demanded based on 15 percent discount.

He added: “Other rates and reliefs, apart from the ones stated above, will remain unchanged and will be implemented as stipulated by the law. These include 40 percent general relief, 10 percent for 70 years and above, 10 percent for properties owned by persons living with disability and 10 percent for properties that are 25 years old, and so on.

“Owners of property across all categories will now be allowed to make payments by instalments. This will help to reduce the burden of taxation on our citizens.

“We appreciate and commend property owners of all categories who have performed their civic duties faithfully by paying the LUC. Consequently, as a result of these new measures, those who have paid the original amount will be awarded tax credits to the extent of the excess amount paid and carried forward to next year.”

He added that in a bid to create a framework to empower property owners with self-assessment, the executive would forward a regulation to the House of Assembly for review of applicable rates and regime of reliefs on categories of properties pursuant to LUC law.

While appreciating stakeholders for trusting the current administration with the responsibility of investing the revenue from LUC in infrastructure renewal and overall development of the state, Ashade urged them to endeavour to participate effectively in the legislative proceedings going forward.

The commissioner said the reduction would be implemented immediately, as there were provisions within the LUC law, which empowered the government to carry out necessary adjustment to cushion the effect of implementation.

Adeniji Kazeem, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said under the amended law, there was provision for establishment of five tribunals out of which one had been created in Ikeja and now operational, while the remaining four would be established in other administrative divisions of the state in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and Lagos Island.

He said the law also made provision for aggrieved tax-payers to ventilate their grievances within 45 days through a mediation process, adding that so far over 80 cases had been resolved through mediation.