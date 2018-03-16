Senate yesterday condemned in strong terms the attacks and killings perpetrated by gunmen suspected to herdsmen in Omale and Dekina local government areas of Kogi State.

To control the ugly situation, Senate has asked the federal government to immediately deploy security agencies to the affected areas to protect lives and property.

The Upper Chamber further resolved to work closely with the executive arm of government to combat crime because, it said the military was over stretched.

Also, it directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly provide relief materials to the displaced persons, to ameliorate their suffering conditions.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Senator Atai Aidoko (Kogi-East).

He said so far, about 32 persons were killed in the two local government areas, 20 in Ogane-Enugu community in Dekina while 12 others were murdered in Agbejukolo and Agbenema communities in Omala LGA.

“This killing is taking another dimension as the killers also amputate peoples hand, despite continued condemnation of killings in many parts of the country, perpetrators of this dastardly act have not been arrested. I want this Senate to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to bring the situation under control by arresting the perpetrators and ensure that they are prosecuted,” he stated.

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan said that the police are inadequate to protect the country and curtail the killings.

Senator Adamu Alero called for the implementation of recommendations of the National Security Summit recently organised by the Senate, while Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) urged government at all tiers to demonstrate the needed capacity to combat insecurity in the country.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, strongly condemned the killings and said it is totally unacceptable. He however, assured that the legislature would step up actions to end insecurity in country.