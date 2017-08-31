The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Economic Empowerment and Job Creation, Mr Uchenna Orji, says the state government is committed to empowering youths of the state by helping them develop their entrepreneurial potential.

Orji who spoke, on Thursday, in Abakaliki, in an interview said more youths were keying into the state and federal governments assisted entrepreneurship development programmes.

He said that the various empowerment interventions programmes were designed to assist the youths develop their entrepreneurship talents.

The commissioner listed them as the N-Power Social Investment Scheme, the South-East Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SEEDC), among others.

Orji who decried the alarming rate of poverty and youth unemployment, said that Ebonyi Government was working hard to address the problem.

He urged unemployed graduates and youths of the state to identify with the various government empowerment programmes.

“Our dear governor, Chief Dave Umahi, is leading a campaign against poverty, joblessness and unemployment in the state, hence he has initiated programmes aimed at solving the problems.

“We have acquired lands for industrial cluster in the 13 local government areas of the state for small and medium manufacturing industries, especially for agro-based industries.

“The agricultural development programme of the state has triggered new business investment opportunities where our people now invest in agro- allied businesses.

“The state government has also facilitated a one-month training programme for unemployed youths and those willing to go into private business ventures under SEEDC programme.

“The SEEDC is being facilitated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, where states pay counterpart funds to benefit from the empowerment scheme.

“We are currently training over 400 unemployed graduates under the fourth quarter of the SEEDC graduate entrepreneurship training programme.

“Successful graduates on completion of the training exercise are expected to present a business proposal that will be screened and those with good business plan will be given loans ranging from N3million and above to start the business,’’ Orji said.