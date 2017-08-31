Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has felicitated with Muslims across the country on this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, advised Muslims to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the unity and progress of the country.

He also enjoined well-meaning Muslims in the country not to forget the downtrodden during and after the celebration.

He called on wealthy Nigerians to always extend hands of love to the downtrodden in the society.

Specifically, Governor Akeredolu enjoined Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the prosperity of Ondo State.

Akeredolu also urged the Muslim faithful to be prudent in their celebration of the annual festival.

He reminded them to take cognisance of the fact that security of lives and property are key to his administration, asking fun-seeking Muslims to be watchful.

The Governor also sought the cooperation of the police and other security agencies in the state to ensure seamless Sallah celebrations.