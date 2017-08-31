Oba Abdulrafiu Ajiboye, the Oloro of Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has described the appointment of Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareeem as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin as highly commendable.

Ajiboye made the commendation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, saying Abdulkareem was well qualified to assume the exalted position.

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin had on Monday announced Abdulkareem as the new vice chancellor of the university for the next five years.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the council, Dr Zubair Oyekan, who disclosed the appointment during a briefing said the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, would end Oct. 15.

NAN reports that the new Vice-Chancellor hails from Oro, a suburb in Kwara.

The monarch, who expressed the appreciation of the people on the appointment, said it was a clear testimony of the unprecedented socio-economic development in the community.

- Advertisement -

He said that the people of the community in showing their appreciation had held an inter-religious prayer in seeking for a successful tenure of office for the new vice-chancellor.

Ajioye enjoined the people of the community to extend their support and cooperation to Abdulkareem in the heinous task ahead.

Mr Kazeem Adekanye, a onetime Transition Implementation Committee Chairman for Irepodun Local Government Area of the state in his remark, described Abdulkareem’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole.

Adekanye said that the appointment was a morale booster and a life-time achievement for both the recipient and the community at large.

He prayed for God’s guidance, protection and wisdom for the new vice-chancellor to succeed in his assignment.

Chief Mogbonjubola Awoniyi, the Iyaloja, Market Leader in Irepodun Local Government Area expressed the readiness of the association to give necessary support for the new university of Ilorin boss.