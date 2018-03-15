The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, has rejected the 50 percent reduction of the Land Use Charge recently reviewed by the Lagos State Government.

The Chairman, Mr Adeshina Ogunlana, on Thursday, said that the reduction by the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode led-administration is “unacceptable”.

“I am yet to hear officially from the government about that reduction or see a document about it, I have only seen news flash which I will treat only as a rumour.

“The rumoured reduction is not acceptable, I don’t trust this government; this is democracy and if there is going to be a reduction you have to consult with the people.

“The reduction is arbitrary and lacks a legal basis. Due process must be followed, the law must be repealed and amended.

“You cannot repeal a law by proclamation, we are not in the military era where laws are made by decrees and proclamation,” he said.

On the association’s next line of action, Ogunlana said: “The NBA Ikeja branch will hold a press briefing to address this issue.”

The LASG had increased the Land Use Charge by 400 percent, motor rate taxes by 1,600 percent, court Fees by 2,000 percent and borehole taxes by 68,000 percent.

Following the raise, the NBA Ikeja Branch had on March 13 in a solidarity with various human rights groups staged a peaceful protest from its Secretariat at Ikeja to the seat of power — the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa.

The protesters had at the State Secretariat presented a letter from the NBA to Gov. Ambode, who was represented by Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

The letter dated March 12 was entitled, “Call For A Re-think and Review of The Land Use Charge Tax, All Other Excessive Taxes, Levies and Charges in Lagos State”.

In reaction to the protest of the lawyers and activists, the Lagos State Government on Thursday announced a 50 percent reduction of the Land Use Charge.

The reduction was part of the conclusions reached at the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council chaired by Ambode.