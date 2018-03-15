Mr John Iorwuese Ahwen, the Anambra commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Wednesday, decorated 72 newly promoted officers of the corps with their new ranks.

Addressing the officers, the civil defence boss urged them to brace up with challenges of the time in line with global demands, having been entrusted with a higher responsibility, trust and confidence.

He reminded them that the promotion was in recognition for their hard work, urging them to attach seriousness to the various new positions they were occupying.

“You are expected to brace up with the new challenges of building the good relationship with sister paramilitary agencies and co-coordinating its activities to match with the global standard.

“Promotion for us means recognition for hard work, more account of oneself, diligence to duty. You must see your promotion as another good opportunity to put in your best while in office”, he said.

Ahwen, however, warned the officers to stay away from vices that could tarnish their name, image of the service and their family, in order to to be good ambassadors they were expected to be.

He further reminded the officers that the promotion exercise was a continuous one, urging those still expecting theirs to be patient with the department, and to remain obedient and diligent with their jobs.

According to him only two officers, AC Oju Okafor, Eme Ude Ugwuogo were promoted to DC, thirteen officers decorated as CS Corp three promoted to cadiat.

While fifty-five officers were decorated as Superintendent, among others.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, the State commandant said that their elevation was based on merit and advised those who did not make it work harder as another chance awaited them.

It was gathered that the 72 officers were among the 3,983 personnel of the corps recently promoted by the Commandant General, Mr Abdullahi Gana Mohammed.