Benue State government has buried 24 victims of the Fulani herdsmen attacks who were gruesomely killed by Fulani herdsmen on Monday, March 5 in Omosu and Okana villages at Edumoga in Okpokwu local government in mass graves.

They were buried at St. Bernard Primary School field, Ugwu-Okpoga, after a funeral mass amidst wailing by family members of those who lost their loved ones during the attack.

The Fulani militia invaded the community in broad daylight and opened fire on the unarmed men, women and children killing 24 of them and wounding several others.

Governor Samuel Ortom, in his funeral oration, decried what he called the too much bloodshed in the state due to the atrocities meted on Benue farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

The governor reiterated his call on security agencies to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore whom he said were the sponsors of the killings in the state based on comments credited to them and published in various media houses.

Ortom, while condoling the bereaved families said the death of the victims and many others would put an end to the massacre of Benue people.

He stated that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law had come to stay in the state, noting that there was no land for open grazing and crop farming to go on concurrently.

Governor Ortom assured Benue people that his administration would continue to respond swiftly to security challenges, adding that data were being gathered for compensation for damages caused by herdsmen attacks in Benue.

In separate remarks, state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abouno, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. James Okefe, representative of Bishop Apochi, Rev. Fr. John Attah among others expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for his support to the bereaved families and pledged their support for the ranching law.

On their part, the three sociocultural groups in the state represented by Mr. Omele Amali and the representative of Movement Against Fulani Occupation (MAFO), Pastor Dave Ogbole said they saw the attacks coming and reported to relevant authorities but nothing was done to avert the massacre.

While expressing disappointment with the federal government over its inactions towards the killings, Pastor Ogbole called on the international community to rise up and stop a repeat of Rwanda in Nigeria, adding that the resolve by Benue people to remain law abiding should not be mistaken for cowardice.

In a sermon, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Benue state chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva prayed God to grant the Governor and the entire Benue people the strength to overcome the menace of herdsmen attacks.

Speaking with newsmen, one Mr. Ilom who lost his two wives and a daughter said the herdsmen have made his life miserable and prayed God “to grant them eternity”.

“I am not myself now. I am now a miserable person and helpless. My two wives and daughter who were killed by the Fulani militia were the backbone of the family, today I am alone and only God is my strength. All I can say is to pray to the Almighty God to grant them eternity”.