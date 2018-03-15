A former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Benue State, Mr. John Ngbede, has urged members of the Edo State House of Assembly to pass the proposed anti-open grazing bill presented to it by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The PDP has last month forwarded the bill prohibiting open rearing and grazing of livestock across the state stating that the bill provides for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, regulation and control.

It said the bill would help prevent clashes between nomadic livestock herders and crop farmers as well as prevent destruction of crop farms and community ponds settlement.

Ngbede who spoke yesterday in Benin City at a democracy lecture series organized the Gatekeepers said only the passage of the bill would stop destructive activities of Fulani herdsmen.

He stated that the problems of Fulani herdsmen menace was beyond the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The former Commissioner said they succeeded in chasing the Fulani herdsmen out of Agatu because of resilient of the people.

He added Benue State Governor supported the anti-open grazing bill because of the 2019 general elections

He said, “The herdsmen do not reason like humans. It will take courage for Edo lawmakers to pass the anti-open grazing bill. The lawmakers will have to look at it.

“We should say no to open grazing because the Fulani herdsmen will become a problem if you allow them.”

“Activities of herdsmen in Benue is worrisome. We are pleading with the federal government to help the state government implement the anti-open grazing law. There will be no problem if the law is supported.”

Chairman of the occasion, Justice Roland Amaize, urged the state government to do the needful by not making cattle rearing its business but that of private individuals.

His words, “Herdsmen menace is Edo is troubling and sickening. I do hope that whatever we do here will provide the legal framework to check the menace.”

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said Governor Godwin Obaseki must listen to the cries of the people to protect them from herdsmen.

Chief Orbih warned against the use of state instrument to suppress the opposition for democracy to survive.

But State Chairman of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua described the proposed bill presented by the PDP as a political pamphlet without prescribing solutions to the issue of herdsmen.

Barr. Ojezua urged the APC lawmakers it to hesitate to bill away.

His words, “Have your read the proposed bill? I saw it myself and it is a political phamlet that does not find any solution to the issue of herdsmen menace. Our people should not waste time in throwing out the document. It is not a serious document. The problem is deeper than what they have proposed.”