Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, on Friday, the Taraba State Commissioner for Police, Mr. David Akirenmi, has assured the people that there was no security threat in the state.

Akirenmi said this in Jalingo, on Thiursday, while briefing the press.

He said that the command had intensified surveillance in the days leading to the celebration to forestall any breakdown of Law and order.

Akirenmi said that the command had deployed enough men on the streets for “visible policing” to crush any threat and ensure hitch free celebration.

- Advertisement -

He advised the public to report any suspicious activity promptly for action

“The command is aware that there would be massive movement of persons for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and we have ensure adequate deployment of our men to strategic places so that there is visible policing. We are very sure that our strategy would yield good result.

“From all indications so far, there is no serious threat in any part of the state ahead of the festivities but we are not taking chances. We are fully on the alert to arrest any possible situation”, he said.