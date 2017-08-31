The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) in Oyo State says it is deploying its officers to assist other security agencies in maintaining peace and security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The State Commandant of PCN, Oludare Adesina, said this in a statement in Ibadan on Thursday.

The corps has been having a running battle with the police which described it as an illegal organization and had gone ahead to seal its Abuja headquarters.

But Adesina, according to the statement, said the corps’ local government commands would deploy officers to the various praying grounds to complement other security agencies and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He said the officers had also been directed to beef up security at other strategic locations in the state to forestall criminality and make the state crime-free before, during and after the celebration.

Adesina, however, urged hotel owners, recreation centers and night club operators to be security-conscious during the festive period.

The PCN boss, who felicitated with Muslim faithful across the country, urged residents of the state to embrace peace, saying Islam preaches peace, love and sacrifice.

Adesina admonished residents to be law-abiding and imbibe the lessons of faith, love and unity, saying these were pivotal to the stability of the country.