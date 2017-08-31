The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim K. Idris, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force felicitated with Muslims faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Jimoh Moshood.

According to the statement, “In order to ensure adequate security and guarantee utmost protection of life and property of all Nigerians during the celebration and throughout the public holidays, the Inspector General of Police has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zonal commands and all the Commissioners of Police in the State Commands to deploy adequate personnel to cover all the Eid-el-Kabir praying grounds, recreation centres, public places, public infrastructures and utilities, and other locations and venues where celebrations will take place.

“They are also to sustain the ongoing raids of criminal hideouts, black spots and other troubled spots throughout the Country.

“The Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Units, Explosive Ordinance Department and personnel and of criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department have been deployed to all the locations mentioned above.

“Sustained surveillance and special attention will be paid to flash/vulnerable points and other identifiable hot spots to prevent criminalities during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

“Similarly, the AIGs and Commissioners of Police are also under strict instruction of the Inspector General of Police, to meet with community elders, religious leaders and opinion leaders to monitor and report to Police the activities of undesirable elements in the society who may want to take advantage of the public holidays to cause mischief and disturb public peace.

“The Nigeria Police Force is confident that with the operational strategies being executed for the Sallah festivities, we guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“The IGP therefore wishes the Muslims faithful and all Nigerians a happy celebration, and implores them to be vigilant and continue to support the Police personnel deployed to prevent crimes in their localities.

“The Inspector General of Police commends the dedication and commitment of officers of the Force in ensuring that security and peace prevail throughout the Country.