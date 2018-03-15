The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), has commended the Federal Government for the effective tackling of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Outgoing Ambassador of the DPRK, Mr Jong Yong Chol, gave the commendation in Abuja during his farewell visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The envoy thanked the Federal Government for the consolidation and development of friendly and cooperative relations between North Korea and Nigeria.

Chol said both Nigeria and North Korea have special regulations because the two countries have good cooperation in the international arena, most importantly, in the United Nations.

Chol urged the Federal Government that like in the past, the government should take full concern of the development of the future relations of the two countries.

The DPRK ambassador further said Nigeria and North Korea have special relations, with Nigeria having the only embassy in North Korea that represents the African continent.

“Representing the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, I will like to extend the warm congratulations about the success you have taken in the struggle against Boko Haram and also, in the effort for the building of the country by the Nigerian Government, people and Army. I will like to extend our support on this,” Chol said.

Chol further extended the support of the DPRK to Nigeria in its role in the formation of the United Nations systems and wished Nigeria a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council in the near future.

The DPRK envoy also said he was convinced that the Nigerian Government and people, will continue to support the efforts of the Korean people for the improvement of the North-South relations and for ensuring the peace and security in the northeast region.

Responding, Onyeama thanked Chol for the efforts he made in promoting relations between Nigeria and North Korea.

While saying that Nigeria looked forward to maintaining good relations with North Korea, Onyeama further said Nigeria is very happy that North Korea will do everything possible to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“We are very happy that you, on your side, will do everything possible to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula. This is very, very important for the whole world that there must be peace there.

“I think it is very important that on your side, you do everything possible and you will be happy to support any process that will lead to lessening of tension and that there is peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Onyeama said.