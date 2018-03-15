The International Foundation for Electoral Systems ( IFES ) says it will give every necessary support to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) in its quest to achieve credible elections in 2019.

Mr Seray Jah, IFES Electoral Management Expert, said this on Thursday in Calabar, at a Workshop organised by Board of Survey and Technical Equipment Acquisition Committee (BOSTEAC) for Store Officers of INEC across the country.

“We are very happy and privileged to support INEC in its stride to enhance credible elections in Nigeria come 2019.”

He said that the objective of the workshop was to seek a unified standard of procedures for store management in order to enhance INEC operations, particularly in the build up to the 2019 elections.

According to him, this has become necessary in order to ensure that all store officers of INEC act in uniformity and in conformity with global best practices.

Speaking, Chairman of BOSTEAC, Mr Mohammed Haruna, said the commission was working on ways to making store officers more commited and efficient in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“This is in view of their strategic importance in the conduct elections, especially in the handling of sensitive and non sensitive materials.”

Haruna said that the commission was expected to start taking delivery of materials for the 2019 elections, adding that this would increase the volume of activities for store officers.

“I therefore urge you to take this workshop very seriously and to be committed, and be diligent in your duties, so that our department will excel.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River, Dr Frankland Briyai, described the role of store officers in the commission as very critical to the success of the 2019 elections.

“This workshop is very crucial to the success of 2019 elections. If you are working in the store and you do not have a good knowledge of the equipment in the store, you may mislead the commission and put it in jeopardy.”

He encouraged them to always be proud of their work and remain focused, adding that the present INEC was committed to doing the right thing.

The two-day workshop was being sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).