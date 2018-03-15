The Chairman, Akwa Ibom Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak, has said the permanent voter’s cards (PVC) will serve as valid identity cards for artisans and petty traders even after elections.

Ikoiwak said this on Thursday in Eket Local Government area of the state while speaking at the stakeholders sensitisation programme on the continuous voter registration and PVCs collection in the area.

He said that the law establishing AKISIEC empowered it to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on issues of voter registration to achieve credible elections.

Other local government areas that Ikoiwak visited for the sensitisation tour on continuous voter registration included Esit Eket, Urue Offong/Oruko and Ibeno.

The AKISIEC boss said that the PVC was very important to our economic life especially those who could not afford to own international passport, driver’s licence and national ID card.

He noted that the PVC is acceptable to the banking sector in Nigeria, has no expiry date and does not cost money unlike the other valid documents.