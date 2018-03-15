Kano state government has dispelled rumours making the rounds, especially on social media platforms over an alleged security threat in form of invasion and kidnapping of students in boarding schools in the state.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, says the rumours, which are being peddled by unpatriotic and heartless people are baseless, unfounded and therefore should be discarded.

The statement advised the public especially parents, guardians and caregivers to remain calm and allow their wards to remain in school until the completion of examinations.

It gives the assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens including schools in the state.