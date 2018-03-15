The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, for compulsory retirement.

The council also recommended Justice Obisike Oji also of Abia State High Court who was appointed by the state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to act as the acting Chief Judge of the state after the state House of Assembly suspended Justice Uzokwe.

A statement signed by the council’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, said the council also issued stern warnings to Justices S. E. Aladetoyinbo and Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Federal Capital Territory High Court and and Lagos High Courts respectively.

The council has also set up a committee to investigate a Supreme Court justice but failed to disclose the name of justice being investigated.

According to the statement, two other state chief judges are also being investigated.‎ The council also did not release the names of the chief judges.