The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has challenged higher institutions of learning to place more emphasis on entrepreneurship education with a view to making students gainfully engaged after graduation.

The Governor said this when he received the Governing Board of the University of Ilorin, led by its Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Oyekan, which paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Ilorin.

Ahmed said: “It is important that Universities across the country place more emphasis on entrepreneurship education in order to prepare students for life after school.

“Students should have a paradigm shift in their orientation of searching for white collar job that is now fading away. They should learn how to stand on their own and be job creators.”

Ahmed stressed the need for Universities across the country to strengthen the concept of career guide for students, saying it would go a long way in guiding students on how to be self-reliant after University education.

“There are serious knowledge gap among students on career guide, because there are students with good grades without idea of what to do after school,” the governor said.

Ahmed praised the Management and Staff of the University of Ilorin for maintaining a stable academic calendar, advising the institution to maintain the sense of discipline it is known for.

Oyekan commended the governor on his determination to create a sustainable economic future for the youth.

He particularly thanked Governor Ahmed for his government’s intervention on the road that leads to the University by making it motorable.

Oyekan also assured the governor on the University support at all times in keeping faith with its town and gown programme.