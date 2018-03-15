No fewer than 62,066 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have been confirmed uncollected in Katsina State as a result of death, transfer or relocation of their owners.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Jubril Ibrahim Zarewa, who made this known to newsmen yesterday in Katsina, said about 2,555 people had collected their PVCs in the state since the on-going Continued Voters’ Registration (CVR) commenced last April.

He said studies have shown that a large number of the uncollected PVCs were for students who had since completed their studies and may have moved to another state or some workers transferred outside the state or some residents of the state who had since changed their places of abode after the 2011 voters registration exercise.

“If it is only one person that did not collect his PVC, he is of concern to us because that person cannot perform his civic responsibility. We don’t want that person to be denied his right to vote,” said Zarewa.

Zarewa also revealed that a total of 167,112 persons had been registered since the CVR exercise began in April, 2017, adding that more than half of the figure was registered in the past six weeks since the on-going exercise began.

The outstanding performance in the exercise, according to him, started after the state INEC office received 18 additional state of the art data capturing machines and an approval to move the registration centres from one ward to another to stem the challenges faced by prospective voters.