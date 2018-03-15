The Senate on Wednesday summoned the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Munguno, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over Kogi State’s establishment of Vigilante Services.

The Senate decision was sequel to a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye said the law by the Kogi State Government has given the Vigilante group more power than the Nigerian Police, thereby reducing the power of the Police in Kogi State, which is against the Nigerian Constitution.

He accused Governor Yahaya Bello of introducing state police through the back door, in conflict with the constitution, adding that at present in the state, there had been the issue of killings by the Vigilante group across the state.

According to him: “The Kogi State Government has concluded plans to introduce state police through the back door.

“It has been signed into law.

“The new law alters the function of police.”

Melaye urged the Senate to look into it and direct the relevant security agencies to do something about the matter.

Seconding the motion, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the matter must be looked into, especially the importation of illegal arms by the state government.

According to Melaye: “I rise to support the motion.

“Unfortunately, it is Kogi again.

“This is something that must be looked into, especially the importation of illegal arms.”

Senator Victor Umeh in his contribution said it is very unfortunate that Kogi State is in this situation, lamenting that the Governor of the state has misused the opportunity in utilizing vigilante group effectively.

Umeh said: “It’s very unfortunate that Kogi State is in this situation.

“The governor has misused this opportunity in utilizing the vigilante group effectively like that of Anambra State.

“I suggest that the states affected should be isolated and the Senate to intervene.”

After exhaustive debate on the motion, the Senate mandated its Committee on Security and Intelligence to meet with National Security Adviser to investigate and invite the AGF to look into the law.